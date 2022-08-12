Vale Whale Trades For August 12

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 22 options trades for Vale VALE summing a total amount of $2,177,077.

At the same time, our algo caught 16 for a total amount of 1,945,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $28.0 for Vale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vale's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vale's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $28.0 in the last 30 days.

Vale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VALE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $13.00 $271.0K 8.5K 1.0K VALE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $28.00 $252.5K 152 199 VALE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $16.00 $153.3K 10.4K 568 VALE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $16.00 $152.7K 10.4K 1.7K VALE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $16.00 $152.7K 10.4K 1.1K

Where Is Vale Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 18,709,631, the price of VALE is down -2.82% at $13.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Vale, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.