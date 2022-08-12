Looking At Freeport-McMoRan's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Freeport-McMoRan FCX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FCX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Freeport-McMoRan.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $616,841, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $350,103.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $47.0 for Freeport-McMoRan over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Freeport-McMoRan options trades today is 4213.81 with a total volume of 7,625.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Freeport-McMoRan's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $47.0 over the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/17/23 $27.00 $169.5K 716 703 FCX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $124.8K 12.2K 812 FCX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $40.00 $98.5K 14.6K 100 FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $52.6K 1.0K 49 FCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $37.00 $52.5K 3.9K 100

Where Is Freeport-McMoRan Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,509,888, the price of FCX is down -0.58% at $31.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Freeport-McMoRan:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $24.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $35.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $35.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $46.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

