Danaher Whale Trades For August 12

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Danaher.

Looking at options history for Danaher DHR we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $274,792 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $731,362.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $350.0 for Danaher over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Danaher's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Danaher's whale activity within a strike price range from $230.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

Danaher Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $350.00 $202.5K 156 150 DHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $320.00 $175.2K 1.8K 150 DHR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $350.00 $133.6K 156 250 DHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $320.00 $116.5K 230 50 DHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $240.00 $81.4K 746 150

Where Is Danaher Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 908,967, the price of DHR is up 1.34% at $295.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Danaher:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Danaher, which currently sits at a price target of $310.

UBS downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $297

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Danaher, which currently sits at a price target of $323.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Danaher, which currently sits at a price target of $317.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Danaher, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Danaher, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.