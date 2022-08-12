Looking At Albemarle's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Albemarle.

Looking at options history for Albemarle ALB we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $101,640 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $755,906.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $340.0 for Albemarle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Albemarle's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Albemarle's whale trades within a strike price range from $115.0 to $340.0 in the last 30 days.

Albemarle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $270.00 $150.0K 958 235 ALB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $68.6K 1.2K 138 ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $68.0K 1.2K 334 ALB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $230.00 $63.3K 422 11 ALB PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $210.00 $61.6K 1.9K 260

Where Is Albemarle Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 851,534, the price of ALB is up 4.23% at $276.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Albemarle, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.