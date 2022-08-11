Capital One Financial Whale Trades For August 11

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Capital One Financial COF.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Capital One Financial.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $172,300, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $282,115.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $99.4 to $135.0 for Capital One Financial over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Capital One Financial's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Capital One Financial's whale trades within a strike price range from $99.4 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

Capital One Financial Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $135.00 $61.9K 127 332 COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $100.00 $55.8K 105 30 COF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $120.00 $54.3K 93 70 COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $110.00 $49.7K 498 22 COF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $110.00 $49.1K 187 70

Where Is Capital One Financial Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,582,549, the price of COF is up 2.25% at $115.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Capital One Financial:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Capital One Financial, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Capital One Financial, which currently sits at a price target of $157.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Capital One Financial, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Capital One Financial, which currently sits at a price target of $121.

Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Capital One Financial, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

