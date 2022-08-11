Looking At T-Mobile Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on T-Mobile US TMUS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TMUS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for T-Mobile US.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $233,909, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $374,563.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $160.0 for T-Mobile US over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for T-Mobile US options trades today is 840.11 with a total volume of 711.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for T-Mobile US's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

T-Mobile US Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $155.00 $291.2K 456 237 TMUS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $56.4K 389 49 TMUS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $41.1K 74 23 TMUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $41.0K 1.0K 74 TMUS PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/17/23 $150.00 $34.0K 19 35

Where Is T-Mobile US Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,075,957, the price of TMUS is down 0.0% at $144.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

What The Experts Say On T-Mobile US:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $159.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Scotiabank upgraded its action to Sector Outperform with a price target of $167

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

