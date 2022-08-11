Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Ford Motor

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Ford Motor F.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with F, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 36 uncommon options trades for Ford Motor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $2,763,718, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $1,049,534.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $13.0 to $25.0 for Ford Motor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Ford Motor options trades today is 38565.2 with a total volume of 198,492.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Ford Motor's big money trades within a strike price range of $13.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $17.00 $612.5K 2 6.0K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $17.00 $334.8K 2 1.8K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $16.00 $297.9K 236.1K 7.3K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $25.00 $279.0K 129 818 F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $13.00 $233.9K 13.4K 4.0K

Where Is Ford Motor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 34,739,031, the price of F is up 1.84% at $15.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Ford Motor:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $14.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $12.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $16.

Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $23.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $19.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Ford Motor, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.