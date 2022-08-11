Looking At KLA's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on KLA KLAC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KLAC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 options trades for KLA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 73%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $49,750, and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,592,403..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $330.0 to $400.0 for KLA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for KLA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of KLA's whale trades within a strike price range from $330.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

KLA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $400.00 $160.9K 1.2K 504 KLAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $400.00 $117.6K 1.2K 282 KLAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $400.00 $106.0K 1.2K 65 KLAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $400.00 $98.8K 1.2K 200 KLAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $400.00 $91.5K 1.2K 666

Where Is KLA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 559,650, the price of KLAC is down -0.41% at $372.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On KLA:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $381.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $375.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $410.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $385.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $377.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for KLA, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.