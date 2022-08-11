This Is What Whales Are Betting On Intuit

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intuit.

Looking at options history for Intuit INTU we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $123,410 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $611,380.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $360.0 to $520.0 for Intuit over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intuit options trades today is 230.22 with a total volume of 398.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intuit's big money trades within a strike price range of $360.0 to $520.0 over the last 30 days.

Intuit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $425.00 $117.9K 123 100 INTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $460.00 $97.9K 360 32 INTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $500.00 $84.7K 0 18 INTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $360.00 $71.2K 14 9 INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $425.00 $70.8K 123 82

Where Is Intuit Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 515,333, the price of INTU is up 0.23% at $479.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuit:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $475.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Intuit, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.