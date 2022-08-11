Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Illumina

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Illumina ILMN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ILMN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Illumina.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $460,750, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $875,694.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $245.0 for Illumina over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Illumina's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Illumina's whale activity within a strike price range from $220.0 to $245.0 in the last 30 days.

Illumina Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ILMN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $220.00 $273.6K 588 130 ILMN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $220.00 $141.4K 588 338 ILMN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $220.00 $133.9K 588 489 ILMN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $225.00 $125.0K 655 100 ILMN PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $220.00 $52.5K 89 175

Where Is Illumina Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 72,249, the price of ILMN is up 0.87% at $229.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Illumina:

Barclays downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $150

