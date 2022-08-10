This Is What Whales Are Betting On AT&T

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on AT&T.

Looking at options history for AT&T T we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $741,433 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $57,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $22.0 for AT&T over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AT&T's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AT&T's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $22.0 in the last 30 days.

AT&T Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $17.00 $118.0K 5.8K 4.3K T PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $22.00 $105.4K 2.1K 237 T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $15.00 $84.8K 1.7K 39.2K T PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/12/22 $19.50 $67.0K 633 472 T PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/02/22 $18.50 $42.7K 6.6K 734

Where Is AT&T Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 32,033,438, the price of T is down -0.28% at $18.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On AT&T:

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AT&T, which currently sits at a price target of $24.

Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $20

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AT&T, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on AT&T, which currently sits at a price target of $24.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for AT&T, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.