Looking At Twilio's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Twilio.

Looking at options history for Twilio TWLO we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 19% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $309,960 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $927,403.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $155.0 for Twilio over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Twilio options trades today is 589.94 with a total volume of 1,684.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Twilio's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $155.0 over the last 30 days.

Twilio Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $131.3K 270 118 TWLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $50.00 $111.6K 74 29 TWLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $50.00 $104.4K 74 29 TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $80.00 $100.6K 968 139 TWLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $77.8K 43 15

Where Is Twilio Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,470,606, the price of TWLO is up 7.65% at $87.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Twilio:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $153.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $122.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Macquarie downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $96

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Twilio, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.