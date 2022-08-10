Charter Communications Whale Trades For August 10

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Charter Communications CHTR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CHTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 options trades for Charter Communications.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 89% bullish and 10%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $1,808,097, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $30,167.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $450.0 to $490.0 for Charter Communications over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Charter Communications's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Charter Communications's whale activity within a strike price range from $450.0 to $490.0 in the last 30 days.

Charter Communications Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $450.00 $697.5K 402 150 CHTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $470.00 $144.1K 789 58 CHTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $450.00 $143.9K 438 90 CHTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $460.00 $101.2K 984 247 CHTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $460.00 $43.7K 984 417

Where Is Charter Communications Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 589,862, the price of CHTR is up 2.92% at $465.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

