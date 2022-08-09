Schlumberger Whale Trades For August 09

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Schlumberger SLB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SLB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Schlumberger.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $353,628, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $318,515.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $32.0 to $42.5 for Schlumberger over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Schlumberger's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Schlumberger's whale trades within a strike price range from $32.0 to $42.5 in the last 30 days.

Schlumberger Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLB PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $42.50 $258.4K 1.1K 350 SLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $32.50 $68.0K 849 0 SLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $58.7K 2.9K 759 SLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $50.5K 2.9K 324 SLB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $37.50 $42.7K 706 52

Where Is Schlumberger Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,597,377, the price of SLB is up 0.95% at $34.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days.

What The Experts Say On Schlumberger:

Benchmark upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $55

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Schlumberger, which currently sits at a price target of $61.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Schlumberger, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Schlumberger, which currently sits at a price target of $49.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Schlumberger, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

