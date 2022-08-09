This Is What Whales Are Betting On Amgen

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Amgen.

Looking at options history for Amgen AMGN we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $670,909 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $155,661.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $260.0 for Amgen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amgen's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amgen's whale activity within a strike price range from $230.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

Amgen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $245.00 $516.2K 3.7K 878 AMGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $245.00 $59.1K 307 55 AMGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $260.00 $41.3K 565 93 AMGN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $255.00 $36.0K 592 258 AMGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $255.00 $30.6K 592 118

Where Is Amgen Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 850,747, the price of AMGN is up 0.54% at $248.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Amgen:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $253.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $236.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $265.

Atlantic Equities has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $182.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

