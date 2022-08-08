Looking At Datadog's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Datadog.

Looking at options history for Datadog DDOG we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $176,000 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $978,791.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $135.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Datadog options trades today is 741.07 with a total volume of 4,615.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Datadog's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $119.00 $144.3K 90 48 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $100.00 $117.3K 568 24 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $135.00 $99.0K 900 900 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $135.00 $99.0K 900 600 DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $135.00 $91.5K 900 300

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,199,658, the price of DDOG is up 1.25% at $114.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 87 days.

What The Experts Say On Datadog:

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $127.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

