Edwards Lifesciences Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Edwards Lifesciences EW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Edwards Lifesciences.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $323,332, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $482,635.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $115.0 for Edwards Lifesciences over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Edwards Lifesciences options trades today is 359.83 with a total volume of 3,862.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Edwards Lifesciences's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $100.00 $296.2K 560 605 EW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/23/22 $105.00 $131.8K 0 998 EW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/23/22 $105.00 $109.1K 0 560 EW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $100.00 $64.7K 505 408 EW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/09/22 $106.00 $38.9K 0 125

Where Is Edwards Lifesciences Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,301,561, the price of EW is up 0.87% at $105.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

What The Experts Say On Edwards Lifesciences:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Edwards Lifesciences, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Edwards Lifesciences, which currently sits at a price target of $119.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Edwards Lifesciences, which currently sits at a price target of $118.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Edwards Lifesciences, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Canaccord Genuity downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $106

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

