This Is What Whales Are Betting On ServiceNow

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ServiceNow NOW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for ServiceNow.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $886,570, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $1,029,420.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $750.0 for ServiceNow over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ServiceNow options trades today is 267.1 with a total volume of 3,454.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ServiceNow's big money trades within a strike price range of $400.0 to $750.0 over the last 30 days.

ServiceNow Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $470.00 $287.1K 56 66 NOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $510.00 $150.0K 616 80 NOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $500.00 $119.7K 125 59 NOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $490.00 $92.8K 7 15 NOW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/05/22 $445.00 $90.9K 133 51

Where Is ServiceNow Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,880,380, the price of NOW is up 4.8% at $494.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On ServiceNow:

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $553.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $556.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $500.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $550.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $625.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

