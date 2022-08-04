What Are Whales Doing With Amgen

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Amgen AMGN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMGN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 uncommon options trades for Amgen.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 74%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $693,211, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $1,014,015.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $250.0 for Amgen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amgen's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amgen's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Amgen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $250.00 $292.5K 391 369 AMGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $250.00 $225.7K 100 384 AMGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $250.00 $116.0K 391 119 AMGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $247.50 $101.4K 329 248 AMGN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $250.00 $93.2K 337 108

Where Is Amgen Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,143,798, the price of AMGN is down -0.06% at $246.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Amgen:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $253.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Amgen, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.