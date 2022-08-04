What Are Whales Doing With Monster Beverage

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Monster Beverage.

Looking at options history for Monster Beverage MNST we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $102,460 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $413,589.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $92.0 to $99.0 for Monster Beverage over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Monster Beverage options trades today is 519.83 with a total volume of 6,277.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Monster Beverage's big money trades within a strike price range of $92.0 to $99.0 over the last 30 days.

Monster Beverage Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MNST CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/05/22 $98.00 $78.1K 107 631 MNST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $97.00 $76.1K 49 755 MNST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $95.00 $70.0K 1.2K 445 MNST PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/05/22 $92.00 $62.4K 84 1.0K MNST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $95.00 $60.8K 1.2K 645

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MNST CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/05/22 $98.00 $78.1K 107 631 MNST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $97.00 $76.1K 49 755 MNST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $95.00 $70.0K 1.2K 445 MNST PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/05/22 $92.00 $62.4K 84 1.0K MNST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $95.00 $60.8K 1.2K 645

Where Is Monster Beverage Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,841,363, the price of MNST is down -0.09% at $95.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Monster Beverage:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Monster Beverage, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Monster Beverage, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.