What Are Whales Doing With Spotify Technology

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Spotify Technology SPOT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPOT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Spotify Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $29,007, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $352,572..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $170.0 for Spotify Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Spotify Technology's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Spotify Technology's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $110.00 $76.0K 40 20 SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $123.00 $56.2K 1 75 SPOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/26/22 $119.00 $36.6K 192 69 SPOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $170.00 $35.2K 157 2 SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $34.2K 444 61

Where Is Spotify Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,023,291, the price of SPOT is up 0.82% at $121.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Spotify Technology:

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $230.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $146.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $142.

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $118.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

