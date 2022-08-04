Looking At Capital One Financial's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Capital One Financial.

Looking at options history for Capital One Financial COF we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $106,480 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $1,008,768.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $125.0 for Capital One Financial over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Capital One Financial's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Capital One Financial's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Capital One Financial Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $100.00 $309.1K 1.0K 971 COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $100.00 $215.0K 1.0K 313 COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $100.00 $202.7K 1.0K 695 COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $100.00 $128.8K 1.0K 1.0K COF CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $97.50 $51.6K 99 79

Where Is Capital One Financial Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,340,020, the price of COF is down -1.28% at $107.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

What The Experts Say On Capital One Financial:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Capital One Financial, which currently sits at a price target of $157.

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $126

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Capital One Financial, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Capital One Financial, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Capital One Financial, which currently sits at a price target of $121.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

