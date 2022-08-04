Deere Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Deere.

Looking at options history for Deere DE we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,007,075 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $857,340.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $270.0 to $350.0 for Deere over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Deere options trades today is 534.1 with a total volume of 2,601.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Deere's big money trades within a strike price range of $270.0 to $350.0 over the last 30 days.

Deere Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $280.00 $337.4K 826 71 DE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $340.00 $329.6K 483 123 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $270.00 $193.1K 1.4K 57 DE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $350.00 $191.8K 610 75 DE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $330.00 $115.5K 176 29

Where Is Deere Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 362,455, the price of DE is up 1.84% at $342.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Deere:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $416.

Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $340

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $365.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

