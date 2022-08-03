Devon Energy Whale Trades For August 03

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Devon Energy.

Looking at options history for Devon Energy DVN we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $252,160 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,281,895.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $95.0 for Devon Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Devon Energy options trades today is 3460.6 with a total volume of 7,558.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Devon Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $95.0 over the last 30 days.

Devon Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $95.00 $163.9K 886 401 DVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $113.7K 8.5K 654 DVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $112.8K 7.0K 201 DVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $98.8K 8.9K 193 DVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $98.8K 854 65

Where Is Devon Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,451,969, the price of DVN is down -4.24% at $58.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Devon Energy:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $88.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $61.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $66.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $94.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Devon Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.