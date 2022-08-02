Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MTCH

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Match Group.

Looking at options history for Match Group MTCH we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 73% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 26% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $765,561 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $353,238.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $74.0 to $110.0 for Match Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Match Group options trades today is 113.11 with a total volume of 3,721.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Match Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $74.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Match Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MTCH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $82.50 $265.3K 0 169 MTCH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $80.00 $203.7K 1 144 MTCH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $87.50 $107.0K 14 48 MTCH CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $85.00 $78.0K 318 527 MTCH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $80.00 $72.5K 40 517

Where Is Match Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,300,981, the price of MTCH is up 4.58% at $76.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Match Group:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Match Group, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Match Group, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Match Group, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Match Group, which currently sits at a price target of $128.

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Match Group, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

