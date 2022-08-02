Virgin Galactic Hldgs Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Virgin Galactic Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $228,160 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $349,360.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $27.0 for Virgin Galactic Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Virgin Galactic Hldgs options trades today is 3306.14 with a total volume of 2,939.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Virgin Galactic Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $3.0 to $27.0 over the last 30 days.

Virgin Galactic Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPCE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $3.00 $102.0K 1.4K 213 SPCE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $27.00 $77.8K 6.1K 40 SPCE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $25.00 $69.6K 8.2K 41 SPCE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $3.00 $65.8K 1.4K 213 SPCE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $18.00 $45.6K 337 40

Where Is Virgin Galactic Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,464,672, the price of SPCE is up 7.04% at $7.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

