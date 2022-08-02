Looking At Arista Networks's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Arista Networks ANET.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ANET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for Arista Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $342,295, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $1,152,570.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $135.0 for Arista Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Arista Networks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Arista Networks's whale trades within a strike price range from $115.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

Arista Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $135.00 $278.3K 9 345 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $116.00 $165.5K 1.0K 500 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $116.00 $99.6K 1.0K 1.0K ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $116.00 $90.3K 1.0K 139 ANET CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $125.00 $70.1K 846 179

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $135.00 $278.3K 9 345 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $116.00 $165.5K 1.0K 500 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $116.00 $99.6K 1.0K 1.0K ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $116.00 $90.3K 1.0K 139 ANET CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $125.00 $70.1K 846 179

Where Is Arista Networks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,884,892, the price of ANET is up 0.44% at $118.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Arista Networks:

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $134.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $108.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Arista Networks, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.