What Are Whales Doing With Marathon Petroleum

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marathon Petroleum.

Looking at options history for Marathon Petroleum MPC we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $292,510 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $570,685.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $89.0 to $110.0 for Marathon Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marathon Petroleum's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marathon Petroleum's whale activity within a strike price range from $89.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Marathon Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPC PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/12/22 $91.00 $128.0K 129 500 MPC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $91.00 $106.2K 129 785 MPC CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $95.00 $85.0K 2.7K 206 MPC CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $90.00 $68.8K 3.6K 641 MPC CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $90.00 $56.5K 3.6K 476

Where Is Marathon Petroleum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,955,657, the price of MPC is up 4.19% at $94.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Marathon Petroleum:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Marathon Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Marathon Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $111.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Marathon Petroleum, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.