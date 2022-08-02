What Are Whales Doing With Exxon Mobil

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Exxon Mobil.

Looking at options history for Exxon Mobil XOM we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $377,405 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $559,925.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $120.0 for Exxon Mobil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Exxon Mobil options trades today is 4434.38 with a total volume of 2,649.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Exxon Mobil's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $75.00 $191.2K 10.4K 901 XOM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/12/22 $95.00 $137.0K 867 512 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $132.1K 12.1K 120 XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $90.00 $62.4K 890 110 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $51.2K 6.7K 34

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,845,396, the price of XOM is up 0.54% at $94.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 87 days.

What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $106.

Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $109

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $83.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $123.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

