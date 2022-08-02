Trade Desk Whale Trades For August 02

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 17 options trades for Trade Desk TTD summing a total amount of $1,252,910.

At the same time, our algo caught 4 for a total amount of 191,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $51.0 for Trade Desk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trade Desk's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trade Desk's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $51.0 in the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $50.00 $300.0K 9.6K 433 TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/05/22 $45.00 $218.4K 1.9K 1.0K TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $127.1K 1.0K 75 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $41.00 $78.0K 146 190 TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/05/22 $47.00 $70.0K 73 510

Where Is Trade Desk Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,283,241, the price of TTD is up 3.91% at $47.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Trade Desk:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $52.

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

