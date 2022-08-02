Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Zscaler

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 13 options trades for Zscaler ZS summing a total amount of $1,222,505.

At the same time, our algo caught 3 for a total amount of 412,136.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $200.0 for Zscaler over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zscaler options trades today is 2961.4 with a total volume of 16,276.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zscaler's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Zscaler Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $170.00 $352.5K 11.4K 269 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $150.00 $310.0K 535 100 ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $170.00 $104.3K 11.4K 1.6K ZS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $170.00 $101.4K 11.4K 3.7K ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $170.00 $91.0K 11.4K 2.0K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $170.00 $352.5K 11.4K 269 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $150.00 $310.0K 535 100 ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $170.00 $104.3K 11.4K 1.6K ZS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $170.00 $101.4K 11.4K 3.7K ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $170.00 $91.0K 11.4K 2.0K

Where Is Zscaler Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 533,962, the price of ZS is up 1.22% at $155.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Zscaler, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.