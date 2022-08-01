Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MPC

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marathon Petroleum.

Looking at options history for Marathon Petroleum MPC we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $659,551 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $189,227.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $130.0 for Marathon Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marathon Petroleum options trades today is 1024.71 with a total volume of 2,034.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marathon Petroleum's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $130.0 over the last 30 days.

Marathon Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPC PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $85.00 $442.0K 121 400 MPC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $99.00 $67.8K 0 7 MPC CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $95.00 $65.0K 1.7K 555 MPC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $57.4K 31 13 MPC CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/05/22 $85.00 $47.0K 680 264

Where Is Marathon Petroleum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,462,807, the price of MPC is down -1.37% at $90.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Marathon Petroleum:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Marathon Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $111.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Marathon Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

