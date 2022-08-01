Looking At Bilibili's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bilibili.

Looking at options history for Bilibili BILI we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,055,571 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $313,950.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $50.0 for Bilibili over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bilibili options trades today is 1142.71 with a total volume of 4,604.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bilibili's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.5 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Bilibili Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $17.50 $495.0K 1.2K 1.0K BILI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $288.0K 1.1K 646 BILI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $20.00 $85.6K 4.1K 449 BILI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $25.00 $60.9K 908 102 BILI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $60.7K 130 71

Where Is Bilibili Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,918,517, the price of BILI is down -4.58% at $23.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Bilibili, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.