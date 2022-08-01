Looking At SolarEdge Technologies's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on SolarEdge Technologies.

Looking at options history for SolarEdge Technologies SEDG we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $658,731 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $601,368.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $260.0 to $380.0 for SolarEdge Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SolarEdge Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SolarEdge Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $260.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $340.00 $205.2K 120 188 SEDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $380.00 $96.6K 407 204 SEDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $380.00 $83.5K 407 93 SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $350.00 $65.6K 88 181 SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $350.00 $65.6K 88 167

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $340.00 $205.2K 120 188 SEDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $380.00 $96.6K 407 204 SEDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $380.00 $83.5K 407 93 SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $350.00 $65.6K 88 181 SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $350.00 $65.6K 88 167

Where Is SolarEdge Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 705,509, the price of SEDG is down -0.57% at $358.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On SolarEdge Technologies:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $396.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.