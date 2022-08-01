This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alibaba Group Holding

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding BABA we detected 86 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 39 are puts, for a total amount of $4,165,568 and 47, calls, for a total amount of $3,045,774.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $200.0 for Alibaba Group Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alibaba Group Holding options trades today is 5750.47 with a total volume of 79,622.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alibaba Group Holding's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $90.00 $492.0K 10.9K 1.2K BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $180.00 $460.0K 273 50 BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $180.00 $318.5K 703 55 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $261.3K 5.3K 969 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $95.00 $165.9K 5.9K 623

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $90.00 $492.0K 10.9K 1.2K BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $180.00 $460.0K 273 50 BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $180.00 $318.5K 703 55 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $261.3K 5.3K 969 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $95.00 $165.9K 5.9K 623

Where Is Alibaba Group Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 20,610,187, the price of BABA is down -0.45% at $88.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

What The Experts Say On Alibaba Group Holding:

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $205.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $172.

Bernstein upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $130

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Alibaba Group Holding, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.