This Is What Whales Are Betting On ASML Holding

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on ASML Holding ASML.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASML, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 options trades for ASML Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 59% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $40,320, and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,576,859..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $480.0 to $700.0 for ASML Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ASML Holding's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ASML Holding's whale trades within a strike price range from $480.0 to $700.0 in the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $480.00 $260.0K 4 16 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $510.00 $232.1K 0 16 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $520.00 $222.8K 43 0 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $590.00 $83.5K 26 0 ASML CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $550.00 $82.2K 1.0K 352

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 166,828, the price of ASML is down -0.41% at $572.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

What The Experts Say On ASML Holding:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ASML Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $600.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ASML Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $794.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

