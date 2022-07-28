Looking At Charter Communications's Recent Whale Trades

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 32 options trades for Charter Communications CHTR summing a total amount of $2,128,055.

At the same time, our algo caught 27 for a total amount of 2,252,772.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $390.0 to $500.0 for Charter Communications over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Charter Communications's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Charter Communications's whale activity within a strike price range from $390.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Charter Communications Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $500.00 $314.0K 276 275 CHTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $400.00 $205.8K 0 70 CHTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $500.00 $102.4K 276 216 CHTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $500.00 $96.0K 276 200 CHTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $500.00 $89.7K 276 106

Where Is Charter Communications Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,628,555, the price of CHTR is down -8.6% at $435.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

