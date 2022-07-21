Looking At Nasdaq's Recent Whale Trades

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 16 options trades for Nasdaq NDAQ summing a total amount of $858,587.

At the same time, our algo caught 10 for a total amount of 599,336.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $175.0 for Nasdaq over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nasdaq options trades today is 423.6 with a total volume of 4,930.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nasdaq's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

Nasdaq Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NDAQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $170.00 $199.9K 773 608 NDAQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $171.3K 38 446 NDAQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $170.00 $114.2K 773 213 NDAQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $80.2K 38 599 NDAQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $78.8K 604 73

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NDAQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $170.00 $199.9K 773 608 NDAQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $171.3K 38 446 NDAQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $170.00 $114.2K 773 213 NDAQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $80.2K 38 599 NDAQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $78.8K 604 73

Where Is Nasdaq Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 270,368, the price of NDAQ is up 1.78% at $172.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Nasdaq:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Nasdaq, which currently sits at a price target of $189.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Nasdaq, which currently sits at a price target of $201.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Nasdaq, which currently sits at a price target of $202.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Nasdaq, which currently sits at a price target of $197.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Nasdaq, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.