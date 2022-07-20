This Is What Whales Are Betting On Applied Materials

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Applied Materials.

Looking at options history for Applied Materials AMAT we detected 37 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $593,158 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $1,405,460.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $125.0 for Applied Materials over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Materials's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Materials's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Materials Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $92.50 $256.4K 1.7K 341 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $122.3K 4.2K 96 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $92.50 $98.4K 1.7K 90 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $75.00 $94.3K 267 558 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $105.00 $90.0K 2.2K 385

Where Is Applied Materials Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,116,609, the price of AMAT is up 4.07% at $102.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Applied Materials:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $118.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Applied Materials, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.