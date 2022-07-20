Caterpillar Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Caterpillar.

Looking at options history for Caterpillar CAT we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $635,869 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $61,175.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $200.0 for Caterpillar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Caterpillar options trades today is 656.0 with a total volume of 1,878.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Caterpillar's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $180.00 $184.5K 80 266 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $175.00 $38.4K 180 46 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $175.00 $38.1K 365 136 CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $185.00 $34.9K 31 32 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $200.00 $34.3K 115 24

Where Is Caterpillar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 931,383, the price of CAT is up 0.01% at $179.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Caterpillar:

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $161.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $205.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $227.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $142.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

