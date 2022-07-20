Looking At Shopify's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Shopify.

Looking at options history for Shopify SHOP we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $263,105 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $231,521.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $29.0 to $60.0 for Shopify over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Shopify's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Shopify's whale activity within a strike price range from $29.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Shopify Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $64.0K 7.5K 0 SHOP PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $45.00 $63.8K 521 55 SHOP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $29.00 $48.4K 168 76 SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $40.00 $44.7K 3.3K 1.2K SHOP PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/05/22 $34.00 $42.0K 131 410

Where Is Shopify Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,799,305, the price of SHOP is up 5.41% at $36.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Shopify:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $38.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $360.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Shopify, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.