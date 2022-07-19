Looking At NetEase's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on NetEase.

Looking at options history for NetEase NTES we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $553,740 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $146,250.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $101.0 for NetEase over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NetEase options trades today is 643.67 with a total volume of 2,020.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NetEase's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $101.0 over the last 30 days.

NetEase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NTES CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $99.0K 1.4K 110 NTES PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $101.00 $64.4K 488 0 NTES PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $101.00 $60.9K 488 132 NTES PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $101.00 $60.9K 488 72 NTES PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $101.00 $58.7K 488 166

Where Is NetEase Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,214,291, the price of NTES is up 3.03% at $90.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

