Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BP

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on BP BP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for BP.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $892,990, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $779,050.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $35.0 for BP over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for BP options trades today is 4529.88 with a total volume of 19,300.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for BP's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

BP Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $532.5K 2.4K 1.5K BP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $126.0K 3.2K 206 BP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $105.0K 10.1K 535 BP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $28.00 $104.3K 1.6K 362 BP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $28.00 $84.2K 1.1K 815

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $532.5K 2.4K 1.5K BP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $126.0K 3.2K 206 BP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $105.0K 10.1K 535 BP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $28.00 $104.3K 1.6K 362 BP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $28.00 $84.2K 1.1K 815

Where Is BP Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,042,689, the price of BP is up 2.23% at $27.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for BP, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.