This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lam Research

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lam Research.

Looking at options history for Lam Research LRCX we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $158,840 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $473,927.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $415.0 to $540.0 for Lam Research over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lam Research's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lam Research's whale trades within a strike price range from $415.0 to $540.0 in the last 30 days.

Lam Research Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $495.00 $161.1K 26 310 LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $450.00 $95.3K 846 40 LRCX PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/22/22 $440.00 $63.7K 6 56 LRCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/22/22 $415.00 $46.0K 97 46 LRCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/29/22 $432.50 $39.0K 4 41

Where Is Lam Research Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 545,578, the price of LRCX is down -0.55% at $424.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days.

What The Experts Say On Lam Research:

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $540.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $510.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $480.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $460.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

