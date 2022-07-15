What Are Whales Doing With Equinix

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 13 options trades for Equinix EQIX summing a total amount of $740,390.

At the same time, our algo caught 10 for a total amount of 460,990.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $470.0 to $630.0 for Equinix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Equinix's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Equinix's whale activity within a strike price range from $470.0 to $630.0 in the last 30 days.

Equinix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EQIX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $630.00 $202.8K 9 39 EQIX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $470.00 $95.9K 2 99 EQIX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $470.00 $64.3K 2 260 EQIX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $470.00 $52.9K 2 136 EQIX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $630.00 $49.6K 232 0

Where Is Equinix Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 438,652, the price of EQIX is up 1.28% at $619.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Equinix:

Jefferies upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $790

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Equinix, which currently sits at a price target of $765.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Equinix, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.