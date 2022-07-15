Texas Instruments Whale Trades For July 15

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 46 options trades for Texas Instruments TXN summing a total amount of $1,380,977.

At the same time, our algo caught 41 for a total amount of 1,186,810.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $148.0 to $175.0 for Texas Instruments over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Texas Instruments's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Texas Instruments's whale trades within a strike price range from $148.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $175.00 $150.0K 231 14 TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $150.00 $93.9K 1.1K 56 TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/29/22 $148.00 $58.0K 7 0 TXN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $165.00 $55.1K 117 954 TXN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $165.00 $52.4K 117 430

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $175.00 $150.0K 231 14 TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $150.00 $93.9K 1.1K 56 TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/29/22 $148.00 $58.0K 7 0 TXN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $165.00 $55.1K 117 954 TXN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $165.00 $52.4K 117 430

Where Is Texas Instruments Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,602,302, the price of TXN is up 0.83% at $159.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

What The Experts Say On Texas Instruments:

Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $205

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $175

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Texas Instruments, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.