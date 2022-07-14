Agilent Technologies Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Agilent Technologies A.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with A, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Agilent Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $898,237, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $160,004.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $130.0 for Agilent Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Agilent Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Agilent Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Agilent Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume A PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $125.00 $197.3K 493 179 A PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $120.00 $192.4K 732 328 A PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $120.00 $141.6K 732 536 A CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $134.4K 1.1K 251 A PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $125.00 $103.6K 530 200

Where Is Agilent Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,332,733, the price of A is down -1.83% at $116.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On Agilent Technologies:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Agilent Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $140

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Agilent Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.