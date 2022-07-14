This Is What Whales Are Betting On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Looking at options history for Toronto-Dominion Bank TD we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $78,645 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,333,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $50.0 for Toronto-Dominion Bank over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Toronto-Dominion Bank's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Toronto-Dominion Bank's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $50.00 $206.0K 20 1.6K TD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $50.00 $203.9K 20 1.4K TD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $50.00 $185.5K 20 600 TD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $50.00 $162.0K 20 1.0K TD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $50.00 $157.5K 20 150

Where Is Toronto-Dominion Bank Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,834,588, the price of TD is down -3.85% at $59.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

