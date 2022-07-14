NextEra Energy Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NextEra Energy NEE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NEE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for NextEra Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $211,939, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $326,090.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $72.5 to $85.0 for NextEra Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NextEra Energy options trades today is 3186.67 with a total volume of 2,437.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NextEra Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $72.5 to $85.0 over the last 30 days.

NextEra Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $109.2K 3.8K 313 NEE CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $77.50 $85.8K 486 221 NEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $72.50 $70.2K 1.4K 108 NEE PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $77.50 $41.0K 846 167 NEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $77.50 $36.3K 7.0K 579

Where Is NextEra Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,035,058, the price of NEE is down -1.03% at $79.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

