Canadian Natural Res Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Canadian Natural Res CNQ.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CNQ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Canadian Natural Res.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $445,160, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $385,940.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $70.0 for Canadian Natural Res over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Canadian Natural Res options trades today is 1172.0 with a total volume of 4,763.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Canadian Natural Res's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Canadian Natural Res Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CNQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $70.00 $250.0K 438 101 CNQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $168.4K 1.1K 100 CNQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $45.00 $105.0K 3.3K 404 CNQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $71.4K 562 26 CNQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $60.00 $70.0K 109 501

Where Is Canadian Natural Res Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,901,841, the price of CNQ is down -3.26% at $46.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Canadian Natural Res, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.